Database Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Database Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Database Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the database software market is expected to reach $253.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.1%. Increase in the amount of data generated by industries in their regular operations and integration of technologies including Internet of Things (IoT) in the process are expected to benefit database software market growth in the forecast period.

The database software market consists of sales of database software which are used to develop, modify and maintain database records and files. This software enables users to store data in the form of tables, fields and columns and recover them directly and/or through programmatic access. Database software is used for several reasons ranging from compiling client lists, maintaining bookkeeping tasks to running online web site.

Global Database Software Market Trends

One of the major trends shaping the database software market outlook is the use of hybrid transactional and analytical processing systems (HTAP) to reduce the data processing time. HTAP is an in-memory database which allows user to store data without compromising transactions or analytical workloads and to perform online transaction processing and online analytical processing without duplicating data. This helps to reduce data processing and data retrieval time and also helps in real-time decision making. HTAP performs online-analysis simultaneously with data processing. In May 2020, Microsoft announced Azure synapse link, a new business service that allows companies to analyze their data faster and more efficiently, using an approach that's usually called hybrid transaction/analytical processing.

Global Database Software Market Segments

The global database software market is segmented:

By Type: Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management

By End-User: BFSI (Banking and Financial Services), IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Others

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

By Geography: The global database software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Database Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides database software global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global database software market, database software global market share, database software market segments and geographies, database software market players, database software market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The database software market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Database Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Amazon, Redis, Teradata, Couch base, SQLite, MongoDB, Tandem, Mark Logic, ArangoDB, MariaDB, TablePlus, EnterpriseOB, RavenDB, NCR, Pervasive Software, FileMaker Inc., Software AG, HP (Vertica System), Informatica Corporation, InterSystems, iWay Software (subsidiary of IBI), MetaMatrix (subsidiary of Red Hat), Actian Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

