Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hyperscale data centres market size is expected to grow from $30.46 billion in 2021 to $35.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The change in the hyperscale data center market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $65.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.1%. The increase in the number of internet users increases the amount of data that is generated and needs to be managed and stored by hyperscale data centers.

The hyperscale data centers market consists of sales of hyper scale data centers and related services. This industry includes companies that have distributed data warehouses that focus on maintaining the scalability of the data along with managing a large amount of data. Hyperscale data centers operate in buildings or dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings that house computer systems and related components, such as telecommunications and storage systems on large scale with thousands of individual servers operating together through a high-speed network.

Global Hyperscale Data Centres Market Trends

The major players operating in hyperscale data market are investing to find alternatives to meet their high-power requirements for existing and new facilities across the globe to reduce their carbon footprint. The leading data center providers are purchasing clean, renewable energy sources.

Global Hyperscale Data Centres Market Segments

The global hyperscale data centres market is segmented:

By Type: Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises

By Component: Solution, Service

By Application: Manufacturing, Government Utilities, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy

By Data Center Size: Small and Medium-sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers

By Geography: The global hyperscale data centres market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hyperscale data centres market overviews, global hyperscale data centers market analysis and forecasts market size and hyperscale data center markets growth, hyperscale data centres market share, hyperscale data centres market segments and geographies, hyperscale data centres market players, hyperscale data centres market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hyperscale data centres market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Digital Reality, NTT and Global SWitch.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

