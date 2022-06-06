UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Grow at 15.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030; Rising Demand for Ultrapure Water to Usher Growth: The Brainy Insights

The increased adoption of stringent government requirements relating to safe and ecologically friendly water and wastewater treatment is helping the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow from USD 5.6 billion in 2021 to USD 20.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Ultraviolet light exists in the range between optical and x-ray light. UV LEDs are classified into three categories based on their wavelength range, which is set between 100 nm and 400 nm. Many photovoltaic producers, however, consider wavelengths as long as 430 nm to be in the UV spectrum. The substitution of CCFLs with LEDs manufactured of silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and other materials will fuel the need for UV curing and medicinal photodynamic therapy applications. UV light has been used for disinfection and sterilization since the mid-twentieth century. With technological advancements, notably in UV bulbs, their more extended longevity (thousands of hours) and decreased size (e.g., UV LED versus traditional UV bulbs) have broadened the range of uses. It disinfects water, air, fruits and veggies, surgical equipment, tablet devices, toys, and a range of surfaces. Ultraviolet disinfection kills bacteria by degrading their genetic information and altering their DNA using relatively brief ultraviolet light. As a result of the activity, organisms become inactive and are unable to perform critical biological processes. Water is disinfected using ultraviolet disinfection technology by placing LEDs, lamps, or bulbs in close contact with it. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the UV disinfection equipment industry, resulting in increased exports of UV disinfection devices and new parts, as well as increased income.



According to the Office of Diseases Control and Prevention, healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) are more frequent than most people believe. One in every 25 persons contracts an illness directly connected to their hospital stay. HAIs cost billions of dollars to cure and kill almost 100,000 people in the United States each year. As a result, healthcare organizations and hospital managers recognize the practical and expensive advantages of using UV light to clean hospitals with ceiling units or portable UVC decontamination systems. Furthermore, UVC robots are already becoming increasingly popular in hospitals since they move from room to room disinfecting in between patients and ceiling devices in lavatories may be programmed to engage immediately when the door shuts. UV disinfection lights are also utilized in hospital heating systems to clean and cleanse the air in areas where patients are more susceptible to sickness.



Key players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment market are American Ultraviolet, Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Halma Plc, Steris Plc, Xylem Inc, Severn Trent Plc, Danaher Corporation, Lit Company, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Xenex, Koninklijke Philips NV, among others. To enhance their market position in the global UV disinfection equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In March 2019, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC announced the addition of ATG UV Technology Limited. This purchase will help Evoqua extend its worldwide reach and portfolio offerings, particularly in the field of UV-based disinfection services.

• Xylem Inc., a leading water technology firm, is committed to tackling the world's most serious water concerns and has created a 2021 relationship with Esri, a world leader in location information. Both firms supply utilities with services all around the world.

• In September 2021, Evoque Water Technologies signed a collaboration deal with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc. This collaboration will help clients and the government treat wastewater, recover minerals, and convert waste into valuable fertilizers by combining Evoque's UV water waste effective treatments with Ostara's leading energy recovery process solutions.

• Evoque Water Technologies introduced a new plant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in July 2021. This facility will act as an invention and sustainable hub for current developments in sustainable wastewater treatment technology and a center for innovation, study, and production addressing developing water, weather, communication, security, and health issues.



The UV Lamps segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 26% and market revenue of 1.4 billion.



The component segment is divided into UV lamps, reactor chambers, quartz sleeves, controller units and others. In 2021, the UV lamps segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 1.4 billion. Low-pressure bulbs are typically employed in situations with low flow rates and extended exposure durations. Amalgam lamps are used in commercial applications because of their ability to treat microbial contaminants effectively. According to the United States, quartz sleeves are intended to last up to eight years and are typically changed after five years. The creation of algae, calcium ions, and magnesium and the formation of an iron layer owing to poor maintenance operations are the most common causes of quartz sleeve clogging.



The water and wastewater treatment segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 31% and market revenue of 1.7 billion.



The application segment is divided into water and wastewater treatment, air treatment, food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. In 2021, the water and wastewater treatment segment dominated the market, with the largest market share of 31% and market revenue of 1.7 billion. Rapid industrialization in nations like India and China has resulted in air and water pollution, affecting rainfalls and the cleanliness of natural water supplies. Furthermore, an increase in consumption of safe and clean drinking water as a result of the rising population and diminishing freshwater pools is likely to benefit the UV disinfection equipment market. Moreover, due to the considerable size of agricultural production, a disease epidemic can negatively influence harvest numbers and crop quality, resulting in a loss of income. As a result, UV disinfection technology is used to purify irrigation water of plant diseases such as bacteria, fungus, and viruses. This factor is expected to boost demand for UV disinfection equipment for water.



The municipal segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 54% and a market revenue of 3.2 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into municipal and residential. In 2021, the municipal segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 3.2 billion because of growing worries about wastewater recycling and increased laws for freshwater resources across the world. In addition, to satisfy the demands for drinking water in densely populated regions, municipal authorities are transitioning toward UV-treated water with no residual chlorine.



Regional Segment Analysis of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global UV disinfection equipment market, with a market share of around 37.3% and 2.08 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Rising investments in the biochemical, medical, catering services, and automotive industries in the United States and Canada are predicted to play a critical role in driving demand for treating wastewater, and hence UV disinfection equipment.



