PRESS RELEASE: Ministry of Women Community and Social Development

SAMOA, June 6 - 03 June 2022

CONTINOUS SIGNING OF FUNDING AGREEMENTS FOR DISBURSEMENT OF $200,000 TO DISTRICT COUNCILS COMMITTEE.

The official signing of funding agreements between the Government and Districts Councils continued today at the Hall Tooa Salamasina. To facilitate the disbursement of $200,000 for an additional 14 Districts Councils to support the;

  1. Establishment of the District Councils
  2. Establishment of District Councils Offices
  3. Recruitment of personnel for the project

The Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, Dr. Mema Motusaga reminded committees present today, the importance of this initiative for Samoa’s respective district residents but also the need to submit acquittal reports for the utilization of the fund before 31st July 2022. The District Council initiative aims to improve sustainable development in district communities to acquire improved livelihoods and better social economic outcomes to the benefit of vulnerable groups and overall district development. Through the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, it is Government’s vision that communities proactively lead the implementation of sustainable development initiatives relevant to their community priorities.   

