Message by the Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt;

SAMOA, June 6 - International Day Against Illegal, Unreported & Unregulated Fishing (IUU) – 06th June 2022

Talofa lava and Greetings!

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUU) has been reported to be the main driver of over-exploited and depleting fisheries around the world. Because of its nature, it has the potential to affect the food security of coastal communities that heavily relies on fisheries resources for their sustenance and their livelihoods. It also has the potential to affect the opportunity for sustainable economic development for small island developing states around the world.

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing or commonly known as IUU, are generally, fishing activities that:

Are carried out without proper authorizations, licenses or permits, Whose catches are not reported or are misreported Are carried out in the absence of any regulation to control that particular fishery.

In Samoa, we have faced many challenges and have developed measures to address IUU fishing. The challenges cover a broad spectrum of fisheries ranging from commercial fisheries that are important for our economic developments to artisanal and subsistence fisheries that are critical for the food security and livelihoods of our coastal village communities.

Ensuring a Sustainable Fisheries is a priority for Samoa as it contributes to the achievements of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2 and particularly 14 “Life Below Water”. As with many other countries in the world, IUU Fishing is a threat to achieving Sustainable Fisheries for Samoa. In recognition of this threat, the Government of Samoa has joined Regional Advisory Agencies and Regional Fisheries Management Organisations to collectively manage highly migratory fish stocks that are important in the pacific region and Samoa. On the domestic level, the government has been collaborating with coastal village communities in promoting a co-management approach for our coastal fisheries resources. This has resulted in the inception of Samoa’s Community Based Fisheries Management Programme (CBFMP).

The participation of Samoa to regional fisheries bodies and the collaboration with coastal villages through its Community Based Fisheries Management Programme have assisted the government in guiding the development of various Monitoring, Control, Surveillance and Enforcement tools. These MCSE tools used have extended from the first centralized regions satellite based Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), wide-ranging agreements and innovative systems to share data and intelligence and supportive mechanisms that allow us to share our limited surveillance assets. These are united with robust systems for data collections, including well developed yet growing programs for the placement of fisheries observers on fishing vessels and excellent support and coordination from regional agencies with the overall aim to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU fishing from occurring in Samoa’s fishery waters

Similar to many other Small Island Developing States, having access to financial resources and technical capacity to support our fight against IUU fishing is a challenge. I would like to encourage our regional partners to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in identifying areas where external assistance can be of most value in refining and strengthening our approach so we continue to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU Fishing.

As Samoa Fisheries operates in a very dynamic environment, we are expecting new and emerging challenges in our fight against IUU fishing. We should not be complacent in our role as custodians of our fisheries resources and oceans for our future generations, so they can enjoy the benefits that we are enjoying now from these resources. We would like to join our Global Family through the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nation, to mark this day the international Day against IUU Fishing.

O le fagotaina faa solitulafono o punaoa o le gataifale ua fai lea ma fa’afitauli ogaoga I le lalolagi i le taimi nei ma ua lamatia ai le ola faalenatura o punaoa o le gataifale ma ua a’afia atu ai ma tagata o lo’o faalagolago ai mo taumafa ma tupe maua aemaise lava i atunu’u tauatia’e o le lalolagi.

O nei fagotaga fa’asolitulafono e aofia ai tulaga nei.

O le fagota e aunoa ma ni laisene fagota mo se fa’atagana Le ripotiina o I’a maua mai fagota po’o le sa’o foi ona ripoti. O le le usitaia o isi aiaiga tu’uina mai mo le fagota tatauina o ia.

O Samoa lava ia e tele ni lu’itau o lo’o faapena ona fesagai pea, ae ua mafai ona fausia ni auala e tali atu ai I le taimi nei. O le mata’ituina o le saogalemu o fagotaga I le atunu’u o le fa’amuamua lea o lo’o iai nei lo tatou atunuu ma o la tatou lagolago tele foi lea I le Polokalame ale UN i le atia’eina o fagotaga I le lalolagi o lo’o iai ma Samoa. O le fa’alauiloaina o lenei polokalame o lo’o galulue fa’atasi ai Samoa ma Ofisa autu o Faigafaiva fa’aitulagi ma aumai ai fautuaga aua le mataituina ma le va’aia lelei o punaoa o le gataifale. O lo’o galulue foi le Matagaluega ma nu’u i tua e tau ala atu i lana polokalame faufautua i nu’u ma afioaga e una’i le va’aia lelei o punaoa o le gataifale.

O le faiga pa’aga a Samoa ma Ofisa o faigafaiva faufautua fa’aitulagi ma ana polokalame ua mafai ai ona maua mai ni fesoasoani mo le va’aia lelei o punaoa o le gataifale. O nei fesoasoani ua mafai ai ona tatou maua fa’amaumauga mai lea taimi i lea taimi ma fa’amatalaga mo’omia mo su’esu’ega o se vaega o la tatou tete’e atu i fagotaga fa’asoli tulafono, aemaise lava pe a tupu i si o tatou ogasami. E mo’omia pea lo tatou galulue fa’atasi pea ma a tatou pa’aga i le fa’aitulagi o lo’o mafai ona maua mai ai fesoasoani nei ina ia mafai ona fa’amalosia ma fa’aauau lo tatou tete’e atu i faiga faiva fa’asolitulafono.

Ia tatou manatua o lo’o ia tei tatou le matafaioi e pulea tatau ai punaoa tau faiga faiva aua le lumanai manuia o tupulaga fai mo a taeao. E avea ai lenei avanoa matou te fia tutu fa’atasi ai ma le fa’alapotopotoga o meaai ma fa’atoaga a atunuu tu’ufaatasi mo le fa’amanatuina o lenei aso fa’apitoa e tete’e atu ai i faiga faiva fa’asolitulafono.

Soifua ma ia Manuia.