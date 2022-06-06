Five-month exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products up nearly 17 per cent

VIETNAM, June 6 -

Wood processing. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The total import and export value of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2022 has been estimated at US$41.3 billion, up 8.6 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Of the total, export turnover was estimated at $23.2 billion, up 16.8 per cent, while imports reache $18.1 billion, down 0.3 per cent.

In the period, the export value of main agricultural products surpassed $9.4 billion, up 10.4 per cent; that of main forestry products reached nearly $7.7 billion, up 7.6 per cent; and aquatic products nearly $4.8 billion, up 46.3 per cent.

Nine products/product groups surpassed export value of $1 billion, namely coffee, rubber, rice, cashew nuts, fruits and vegetables, tra fish, shrimp, wood products and production materials.

Regarding export markets, the value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic product exports to Asia accounted for 41.6 per cent of the market share, America 30.4 per cent, Europe 12 per cent, Oceania 1.7 per cent and Africa 1.5 per cent.

The US was the largest importer, with turnover hitting nearly $6.5 billion, accounting for 28 per cent of the market share. Notably, the export turnover of wood and wood products made up 67.5 per cent of the total value. It was followed by China with over $4.1 billion.

MARD said that it has stepped up bilateral and multilateral cooperation activities. Its units have focused on negotiating and promoting the export of passion fruit and grapefruit to Australia; rambutan, star apple, custard apple, cassava slices, sugar and milk to Thailand; lemon and grapefruit to New Zealand, and bird's nest, feather products and fish meal to China. — VNS