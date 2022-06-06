Standard Chartered named “Most Inspiring Brand in Việt Nam” in 2022

VIETNAM, June 6 -

Transactions at Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam. The award recognises the strengths of the bank’s capabilities in offering world-class banking products for valued customers. Photo courtesy of the bank

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has been named the “Most Inspiring Brand (Banking sector) in Việt Nam” in 2022 by International Business Magazine.

The award recognises the bank’s efforts in building a trusted brand through the provision of world-class products and services, promotion of sustainability and support for the community.

Michele Wee, CEO Standard Chartered Vietnam said: “Aspiring to be the bank of choice in Việt Nam, we are focused on building a sustainable business that does not only support our clients effectively in their journey to build wealth and fulfil growth ambitions but also contribute to the sustainable development of the local economy and communities."

"The accolade is a great source of motivation for us to continue our work and bringing greater benefits to our clients and stakeholders.”

With a focus on supporting the increasingly global aspirations of the Vietnamese people, Standard Chartered Vietnam brings together quality products and an innovative, digitally-led business model, to provide an award-winning proposition to meet the needs of Việt Nam’s affluent and emerging affluent communities.

With a commitment towards accelerating net-zero, Standard Chartered has set high standards of sustainability across its initiatives and products.

The Green Mortgage Loan and the Green Auto Loan program are key initiatives of the bank to help the market transition to a more sustainable future.

Earlier this year, Standard Chartered rolled out its first carbon neutral debit and credit cards. The Bank also plays an active role in supporting its clients to achieve their sustainability agenda. Standard Chartered Vietnam partnered with British Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (Britcham) to promote sustainable development in Vietnam and the application of ESG among businesses.

A Sustainability webinar series covering six webinars on topical matters related to ESG and Sustainability has been launched since 2021 to support participating businesses and organisations devise effective strategies for their sustainable development.

In 2021, the Bank also exchanged Memorandums of Understanding worth a total of US$8.5 billion with three Vietnamese businesses on project to support their sustainability goals.

In keeping with its brand promise to be 'Here for ' Standard Chartered Vietnam has partnered with NGOs to implement multiple projects in the community under its Futuremaker’s initiative.

This is a testament to the bank taking a stand to lift the participation of women and improve lives in communities by unleashing the full potential of women in our markets.

In response to COVID-19, since 2020, Standard Chartered has made a series of monetary and in-kind donations to support the COVID prevention and relief efforts in Việt Nam. — VNS