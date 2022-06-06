Homicide: 2100 Block of 13th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:28 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent puncture wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

