Baum Hedlund Welcomes Successful Texas Trial Lawyer Stephanie B. Sherman
Shareholder Stephanie B. Sherman focuses on personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, chemical exposure, civil rights, and pharmaceutical cases.
We have followed Stephanie’s stellar career for a while now and can honestly say she is exactly the kind of lawyer that our clients deserve...We are thrilled to have her join our team.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nationwide law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is pleased to announce that award-winning Texas trial attorney Stephanie B. Sherman has joined the firm’s legal team as a shareholder. She is also licensed in California.
— R. Brent Wisner, Baum Hedlund Senior Shareholder and Trial Lawyer
In practice for more than 20 years, handling cases across a wide range of practice areas, Stephanie brings a wealth of experience to the firm’s personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, chemical exposure, and defective pharmaceutical cases.
At Baum Hedlund, Stephanie will focus on the following areas of practice:
• Civil Rights
• Consumer Fraud Litigation
• Defective Medical Devices
• Personal Injury
• Prescription Drug Injuries
• Zantac Cancer Lawsuit
• Product Liability Law
• Toxic Torts
• Toxic Baby Food Lawsuit
• Wrongful Death Law
Stephanie is also representing the family of a 10 year-old boy shot and wounded during the May 24, 2022 school shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn the tragic loss of life in Uvalde, and we are determined to seek accountability and demand long overdue change to prevent these incidents from happening. Our legal team is prepared to fight for Robb Elementary School families who have been forced to cope with pain and suffering that is beyond description. If any entity could have stopped, prevented, or otherwise minimized the horrors that occurred in Uvalde, we are prepared to mount a strong case on behalf of victims seeking justice and accountability.
After being mentored in elite law firms and practicing alongside some of the best trial lawyers in the country, Stephanie says she is excited to join a firm that does high-impact, life changing work. "As someone who naturally gravitates toward cases involving the most vulnerable members of society, I am grateful to join an elite group of trailblazers that is so deeply committed to taking on tough cases and fighting for the underdog,” she says.
“We have followed Stephanie’s stellar career for a while now and can honestly say she is exactly the kind of lawyer that our clients deserve; someone who is committed to not only vindicating their legal rights but also helping them cope with circumstances that brought them to us in the first place,” says Baum Hedlund Vice President, R. Brent Wisner. “We are thrilled to have her join our team.”
Stephanie’s background in psychology and law gives her the unique ability to understand what her clients are going through while thoughtfully guiding them through the legal process. She is especially drawn to cases involving social and environmental justice matters.
In over two decades as a practicing attorney, Stephanie has earned a formidable track record that includes several multi-million-dollar resolutions for her clients:
Her record of success includes numerous high-value toxic tort cases involving exposure to PCBs, benzene, and other harmful chemicals.:
• Monsanto PCB Litigation – Stephanie was a member of the trial team for hundreds of clients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the Monsanto polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) litigation. The trial team earned a verdict of $46.5 million. A subsequent settlement of all claims was in the hundreds of millions.
• Rowan v. Georgia Pacific et al – Stephanie served as lead counsel for the first wood dust product liability exposure case filed in the country. The case culminated in a confidential multimillion-dollar settlement.
• Tomas Gonzales v. ASARCO – A case filed on behalf of a general labor contractor diagnosed with mesothelioma in his 60s and who died shortly thereafter. The case was resolved in a confidential settlement.
• Egelhoff v. Fujifilm et al. – A case filed on behalf of a printing press worker that alleged exposure to benzene, which resulted in a confidential settlement.
In addition to her work on toxic torts and chemical exposure cases, Stephanie has extensive experience litigating cases against major drug manufacturers for causing harm to patients, which resulted in resolutions against Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, and others.
Throughout her career, Stephanie has earned numerous awards and accolades, including being selected as one of Texas Monthly Magazine's Texas Rising Stars. She has also been named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 list for four years running. A compassionate leader, strategist, organizer, optimist, and innovator, Stephanie thrives on problem-solving and an “all in” team mentality for success. She represents the alignment of empathy, wisdom, sophisticated legal knowledge, and advocacy.
For more information about Attorney Stephanie B. Sherman, please read her bio.
Voyage Dallas published a very interesting, in depth interview with Stephanie earlier this year, when she was still running her own law firm, called, “Inspiring Conversations with Stephanie Sherman of Sherman Law.” You can read the interview here: http://voyagedallas.com/interview/edit-values-inspiring-conversations-with-stephanie-sherman-of-sherman-law-p-c/
About Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
Baum Hedlund is a preeminent plaintiff law firm that handles high-stakes litigation across a broad range of practice areas. The firm is one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ civil trial law firms, having won some of the largest personal injury and wrongful death verdicts and settlements in recent history. Baum Hedlund’s track record of success includes more than $4 billion won for clients.* The firm and its attorneys have earned numerous prestigious awards, including the 2021 California Powerhouse Award (Law360), the 2020 Product Liability Practice Group of the Year (Law360), Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar (Law360), Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year (The National Law Journal and The Trial Lawyer Magazine), and induction into the Verdicts Hall of Fame.
*Our past performance, verdicts, and settlements do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of future cases.
