Plastic Waste Management Market Estimated to Reach USD 39.7 Billion, at a CAGR of 2.9% by 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, plastic waste management is considered to be the most important factor for rising concerns for environmental sustainability. Additionally, growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and changing life-style has resulted threatening to the environment sustainability. The need for plastic waste management is major factor discussed on the geopolitical level. Thus, to remedy the situation, stringent regulations are imposed by government bodies. Also, governments in several countries has already banned the use of plastic bags and is focusing on recycling of abundant plastic waste and taking several initiatives and investing money in Research and Development (R&D). thus, anticipated to flourish the market growth over the forecast period.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 33.5 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Plastic Waste Management Market size is forecasted to reach USD 39.7 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Collection & transportation, Recycling, Incineration, Landfills), by Type (Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), by Source (Commercial & Institutional, Residential, Industrial, Others), by Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Textile & Clothing, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Awareness Programs in the Sustainability Projects

Growing consumption of plastics has generated huge amounts of waste in recent years. The increasing awareness programs initiated by government bodies are helping manufacturers to use bio-degradable plastics and reduce unnecessary plastic consumption. Nowadays, plastics are increasingly being used in daily life activities, including the packaging in different food and brewing companies. Cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and other production sectors need to pack their end products for efficient and safer pharmaceutical products into the community. Around 9% of the generated waste is recycled, which was a very minute quantity compared to total production. Approximately 80% of the generated waste is reported to accumulate in landfills or in the natural environment.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Plastic Waste Management market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% during the forecast period.

The Plastic Waste Management market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 33.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Plastic Waste Management market.



Segmentation of the Global Plastic Waste Management Market:

Service Collection & Transportation Recycling Incineration Landfills

Type Polypropylene (PP) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyurethane (PUR) Polystyrene (PS) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others

Source Commercial & Institutional Residential Industrial Others

Application Packaging Building & Construction Textile & Clothing Automotive Furniture Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-waste-management-market-1605

Driver: Lack of Wast Treatment Plants and High Management Cost

Production of plastics is quite a easy process but recycling it is getting harder. The demand for plastics is increasing rapidly, according to global plastic consumption, 367 metric tonns waste was generated in 2020, and 82% ended in waste. About 40% of plastic materials worldwide are used to stock and package finished products from different factories. Plastics had a significant contribution in creating a sustainable, proper, hygienic, cost-effective, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly packaging system that can keep the environment clean, but this is insufficient without maximizing plastic recycling and treatment plants. This is hindering the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the waste management industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Plastic Waste Management Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Plastic Waste Management Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. The rising population, increase in economic development, and increasing disposable income in Asia Pacific are leading to the generation of more plastic waste, this is creating opportunities for the market in the region. Increasing infrastructure in less-developed and developing countries of Asia Pacific is driving the growth of various methods of plastic waste management in this region.

Recent Developments

In July 2019, SUEZ opened a packaging sorting plant in Germany. It is Europe's most advanced packaging sorting facility. The plant operations include sorting of lightweight packaging, with a capacity of 110,232 tons of waste. This expansion is expected to better the waste management processes in Germany.

In May 2019, LC Packaging (Netherlands) and Veolia Netherlands signed a strategic partnership for the reduction of flexible packaging waste globally.

List of Prominent Players in Plastic Waste Management Market:

Veolia Environment (France)

Suez (France)

Waste Management Inc. (US)

Republic Services (US)

Waste Connections Inc (Canada)

Clean Harbors (US)

Biffa (UK)

Covanta Holding Corporation (US)

Stericycle (US)

Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Collection & transportation, Recycling, Incineration, Landfills), by Type (Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), by Source (Commercial & Institutional, Residential, Industrial, Others), by Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Textile & Clothing, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Plastic Waste Management Market?

How will the Plastic Waste Management Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Plastic Waste Management Market?

What is the Plastic Waste Management market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Plastic Waste Management Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Plastic Waste Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Service Collection & Transportation Recycling Incineration Landfills

Type Polypropylene (PP) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyurethane (PUR) Polystyrene (PS) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others

Source Commercial & Institutional Residential Industrial Others

Application Packaging Building & Construction Textile & Clothing Automotive Furniture Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Veolia Environnement (France)

Suez (France)

Waste Management Inc. (US)

Republic Services (US)

Waste Connections Inc (Canada)

Clean Harbors (US)

Biffa (UK)

Covanta Holding Corporation (US)

Stericycle (US)

Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

