Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, SE

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:52 am, the suspect approached DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel operating an ambulance, who responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. The suspect entered the back of the parked ambulance. The suspect then placed his hand on a handgun he was carrying in his waistband while making a threat towards the victims. The DC Fire and EMS personnel exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the scene in the ambulance. The ambulance was later located. There were no reported injuries to the DC Fire and EMS personnel.

The suspect was captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.