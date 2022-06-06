CEO Pens New Book for Business Success: Conquering Your Mountains, Solving Problems through Innovative Leadership

New Business Book: Conquering Your Mountains, Solving Problems through Innovative Leadership

Compiled from his award-winning Biz Times column, Innovate or Die, Dan Steininger offers skills, insights & creativity to ignite the imagination in his new book

He’s driven to help people overcome huge challenges using creative solutions.” — Julia Taylor, Former President of the Greater Milwaukee Committee

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his new book, Conquering Your Mountains - Solving Problems through Innovative Leadership, Dan Steininger, provides a recipe and resource book for business owners and CEOs. Based on 41 real life success stories, readers can quickly find their particular problem and navigate to the appropriate chapter for answers. In today’s world, many business owners and leaders are overwhelmed by tech and the speed of change. Readers will learn how to adapt to a changing world, understand customer focused decision making and overcome problems faster. Compiled from his award-winning Biz Times column, Innovate or Die, the author offers skills, insights and creativity to ignite the imagination.

Julia Taylor, the first female president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee in 100-years helped Dan start the nonprofit, BizStarts, which helps minority entrepreneurs succeed. “Dan encouraged me to think and act bold. He’s truly driven to help people overcome huge challenges using creative solutions. He should know, as he swims in Lake Michigan wearing his blue neoprene suit,” says Taylor.

“Life is lived forward, understood backward”, says Steininger. A former litigator for 10-years, Steininger became CEO of a struggling financial services firm and increased revenue exceeding a total of $2 billion under his leadership.

Conquering Your Mountains - Solving Problems Through Innovative Leadership

In this new business book, readers will learn:

* Understanding the customer mindset to influence buying decisions

* Top creativity techniques that drive innovation

* AI, robots & employees - how to all get along

* How to buy a business cost-effectively

* And more

Dan was influenced by his grandfather, Daniel Hoan, who was featured on the cover of Time magazine for turning Milwaukee into the best run city in America, over his 25-year leadership as mayor. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, Steininger was instrumental in helping save the Port of Milwaukee from collapse, as Port Board Chair. After hiring shipping transportation expert, Ken Szallai, together they brought the port to profits a year later. According to Szallai, “my weekly discussions with Dan taught me how to look at the world much differently, be open for inspiration and balance new ideas with knowledge and experience.”

As documented in Steininger’s new book, the failing port was transformed into the premier transportation system in the upper midwest and became the fastest-growing port on the Great Lakes. Visit: https://amzn.to/3wXJVjY to buy Conquering Your Mountains - Solving Problems Through Innovative Leadership.

A worldwide keynote speaker to companies and organizations, Dan says, “We’re all born creative. That skill just gets muddled as we age.” Whether he’s teaching kids in Kenya how to draft constitutions or entrepreneurs how to launch successfully even without experience or financing — Conquering Your Mountains teaches how to tap into your creative genius to live a happier more fulfilling life.

Video Overview of New Business Book - Conquering Your Mountains, Solving Problems through Innovative Leadership, by Dan Steininger