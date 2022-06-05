‘THE ENSLIN HOUSE’ ASSISTS NETFLIX ‘THE BAD VEGAN’ IN REINVENTING HER BRAND

The Enslin Haunted House Haunted House in New York

‘THE ENSLIN HOUSE’ ASSISTS ‘BAD VEGAN’ IN REINVENTING HER BRAND

I’ve found beauty in pain and want to help you do the same.” — The Grief Warrior

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY , USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed Film Haunted Stopover, The Enslin House, is ready for a Good Vegan. Award-Winning Writer, Intuitive Life Coach, and six-generation owner Michele Cynthia, also known as the Grief Warrior, is stepping up to assist Sarma Melngailis, the former owner of New York City’s vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine, the subject of Netflix’s highly publicized docuseries “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.”

Melngailis is an American chef and businesswoman passionate about fine dining and vegan cuisine. “Bad Vegan” explores and exposes the financial scandals she committed alongside her then-husband, conman Anthony Strangis.

What began as budgetary conflicts and a lack of transparency with Pure Food and Wine employees took a turn. After attempting to cheat people out of money through fraudulent crowdfunding campaigns and plagiarized blogs about veganism, Melngailis went a step further. She illegally transferred money from the restaurant into her and her husband’s accounts so that Strangis, who at the time went by the name of Shane Fox, could pay a deity to grant them immortality. Melngailis was arrested and charged with fraud in 2016 and convicted a year later.

Now trying to rebuild her life and restore her brand, Melngailis hopes to launch a new restaurant. Cynthia’s family owns the storied Enslin house, a historic landmark in the Hudson Valley. The property is a former supper club that once operated as an exclusive private club run by Cynthia’s grandfather, who entertained an assortment of legendary New York personalities and mob legends. The home also has a reputation for supernatural activity and decades of ghost stories.

Previously listed at $444,444, Cynthia was offered the total asking price by local publishers. Still, until they sign contracts, Michele is offering Melngailis a free six-month rental of the entire property. In Cynthia’s words, I am an advocate of helping others elevate, and this favor allows Melngailis to become a “good vegan" plus she's a Lifepath 11, and I get her every vibe.

Followers of both women are waiting to see if Melngailis can regain her footing within the industry and recommit to her passion for hospitality and the culinary arts — free from illegal activity or entanglements with con artists.

The home is a stunning opportunity - its peaceful energy is MAGICAL.

Melngailis is a chef, businesswoman, and restaurateur who worked in private equity investment before enrolling in New York’s French Culinary Institute and graduating in 1999. She is the one-time owner and co-founder of the vegan restaurant's Pure Food and Wine and One Lucky Duck.

Award-Winning writer, transformational life coach, and creator of The 7 Stages of Grief, Michele Cynthia, aka The Grief Warrior, offers a wide lens on humanity, helping young adults navigate the raw reality of life after trauma. Cynthia has created and shared a lifeline for moving forward with emotional pain by bringing stories to life through intuition, creativity, and connection. Her 1:1 discreet Transformational Retreats empower high-profile individuals to transform their pain into purpose.