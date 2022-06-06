A Great Valuation Helps AI Exosphere Submit An Application To Swim With Sharks For Satellite Writer Mobile Application

Satellite Writer Submits To Shark Tank Satellite Writer Mobile App For iOS And Android Google Analytics Snapshot Of The First Week Of Beta

Satellite Writer beta results are good. AI Exosphere is working towards raising seed capital, the mobile app is almost complete, valuation is in, and it's great

No stone left unturned!” — Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the first week of Satellite Writer's beta run, it has been able to keep users engaged for an average of seven minutes. This number is surprisingly high as YouTube users spend an average of 11m 24s a day on its super-successful platform.YouTube boasts of 2 billion monthly active users, and they watch over 5 billion videos daily - that is about 1 billion hours of video every day. It is one of the most significant search engines and is only second to Google as the most visited website globally. The majority of YouTube visits come from mobile (70%), and its largest market is the US (14.8%)(Source: Hootsuite)The team has made great progress in developing their mobile app for iOS and Android to support the large amounts of mobile users in the beta."For complete inclusion, access, and scalability, we must bring the technology to where users are most." -said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere Because of the tremendous progress made, the company decided to start its seed round ahead of its public launch. With a solid $6-10 million valuation, the team feels confident raising the much-needed capital to properly bring Satellite Writer to the mainstream public.At RISE Team day, Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere, announced that the company had submitted grants with the NSF, filed for NVIDIA Capital Connect through the NVIDIA Inception program, and even applied to be on Shark Tank for Season 14."No stone left unturned!" said Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere.It seems like a bright future for the founders, but only time will tell.About AI ExosphereAI Exosphere is a company of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday joe through an artificial intelligence assistant named HailyAI Our mission with HailyAI is to increase inclusion, accessibility, and scalability in the online marketplace. Being in the technology and online space for over two decades, we are uniquely qualified to understand the needs of entrepreneurs, creators, business owners, and enterprise-level clients. #aiexosphereAbout Satellite WriterSatellite Writer uses recent breakthrough NLP developments via the HailyAI content model, which helps creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies produce quality original content affordably and in seconds. In addition, the team is focused on helping users defeat writer's block, cost constraints, difficulty finding niche experts, etc. #satellitewriter#ai #startup

