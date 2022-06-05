Submit Release
Westminster Barrack / Assault on Healthcare Workers; Assault on Healthcare Worker with Bodily Fluids / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: May 13, 2022, at 1348 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grace Cottage Hospital, Townshend, VT

VIOLATION: Assault of Protected Professional; Assault with Bodily Fluid, 13 VSA 1028, and Violations of Conditions, 13 VSA 7559

 

ACCUSED: Kyle J. Hamilton                                                

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: Jeremy McWhorter

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

 

VICTIM: Nicole Deblois

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

 

VICTIM: Rebecca Lapointe

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/13/2022, at approximately 1348 hours, the Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call to report an assaultive patient at Grace Cottage Hospital in the Town of Townshend (Windham County), Vermont.

 

Investigations revealed that the accused, Kyle J. Hamilton, 22, assaulted three healthcare workers. Hamilton also has active conditions, one of those conditions stating: “Condition 03: You must not be charged with or have probable cause found for a new offense while this case is open.” Hamilton stated that he was not living at home anymore, which is violating conditions stating he must be at a specific residence from 1900 hours to 0700 hours.

 

Hamilton was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/22 at 1300 Hours          

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

