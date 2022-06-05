AbegYa Introduces Gift a Service: African Consumers can Now Choose a Service, Offer it as a Gift to Family and Friends
An innovative design takes away the hourly process of vetting needs and sending money; AbegYa's Gift Service solves problems and lifts burdens.DOUALA, LITTORAL, CAMEROON, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AbegYa today introduced Gift a Service that empowers African consumers to easily assist family and friends by paying directly for the services they need in two clicks.
Two clicks can now solve problems for friends and family in Africa who need professional assistance. AbegYa Gift A Service makes access to services in forty categories sure and secure. A digital portal activates thousands of providers who post their credentials next to reviews by verified customers. The user-friendly app releases payments when jobs are completed.
Observers applaud change that displaces road signs, casual word of mouth, and out-of-date printed directories.
The proprietary design eliminates the hourly process required to vet a need before sending money and brings joy to family and friends. It makes it easy and simple to assist loved ones; whether that’s paying for their hospital bill, drugs from the local pharmacy, emergency travel, legal fees, or new business registration, Gift a Service help ease emergency and pay bills.
‘’The team has had a great time working to bring this to the world, with AbegYa Gift a Service, the startup wants to help African consumers both at home and abroad to easily assist family and friends solve problems, lift burdens, and promote a community of support’’. Says – Gilbert Mbeh – Founder/CEO – AbegYa
Learn more about AbegYa Gift A Service by visiting the product page: https://abegya.com/gift-service
About AbegYa
AbegYa furnishes African consumers with instant digital access to the continent’s leading network of professional services providers. Smart devices become portals that identify, validate, and pay local experts across the services sector. View their professional credentials and probe reputations in assessments by registered users who speak with authority. Need an electrician? a plumber? a doctor? an accountant? Select any of the 40 categories and a location. AbegYa will find nearby professionals who enjoy your neighbors’ trust and confidence. Alternatively, post your project and invite providers to submit bids. Either way, start work sooner and set the price upfront. Release the payment when the job is complete. Consumers and providers can proceed with confidence. Alternatively, gift a service that family members or friends need. No bank? No problem. AbegYa will send your payments to any provider without boosting your cost. Utilities also welcome payment on AbegYa.
Learn more about AbegYa by visiting: http://www.abegya.com
