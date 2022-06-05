Press Release: Situational report (01st June to 03rd June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa;

SAMOA, June 5 - The Ministry of Health in its latest situational report confirmed 128 new community cases from 01st of June to 03rd of June 2022. There are ten (10) patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit at Moto’otua hospital. The cumulative confirmed number of positive cases is 13,924.

Members of the public are reminded to continue to take heed of public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections. Our COVID-19 vaccinations continue at all hospitals in the country.

Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. The safety of our families and loved one is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 01st to 2:00pm June 03rd, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.