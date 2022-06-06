Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,717 in the last 365 days.

Pallapay - Revolutionary Way To Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash or Bank Transfer

sell usdt in dubai

sell usdt in dubai

sell bitcoin in dubai

Crypto Payment Gateway for hotel and restaurant

Crypto Payment Gateway for hotel and restaurant

DUBAI, UAE, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai and Abu Dhabi are making a play for the cryptocurrency crown. Big crypto exchanges like FTX, last valued at $32 billion, are setting up shop in Dubai. There are a number of reasons why it might be to their taste.
The United Arab Emirates is gearing up to become the regional hub for crypto businesses following its acceptance of the world’s largest exchanges.

Pallapay is one of the first cryptocurrency OTC in Dubai, UAE, providing variety of crypto related services. Operating since 2018, Pallapay was awarded The Most Trusted Crypto Projected 2021 in Crypto Expo Dubai.

Bitcoin is a digital currency which operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography.

Bitcoin was created as a way for people to send money over the internet. The digital currency was intended to provide an alternative payment system that would operate free of central control but otherwise be used just like traditional currencies.

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any other cryptocurrency in Pallapay branches in Dubai.

The Cryptocurrency OTC exchange provided by Pallapay makes buy and sell of bitcoin or any cryptocurrencies very simple and reliable.

Whether buying or selling Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency in Dubai With Cash, Pallapay provides it with a small fee.

It is possible to buy with any amount of cash or sell and get cash in any of Pallapay branches in Dubai, with AED, USD, EUR and GBP. The process is easy few steps.

customers can always check the prices on Pallapay website, walk in to any of the branches with a valid ID or Passport and buy or sell their crypto.
Pallapay also provides cash delivery for crypto sold on www.pallapay.com.

A close look into the top coins in the market with solid and innovative fundamentals reveals that most of them are providing technologies within the infrastructure of the crypto world, making it quite hard for the end users to understand why they should invest in them. There are very few cryptocurrencies which their projects serve the end users directly.

Pallapay is one of the few companies that is constantly bringing new technologies to the world with their main focus on payment services. A deep investigation into Pallapay and its projects shows that their creative team has a high knowledge of the blockchain technology and at the same time are very well aware of end user needs.

Company Name: Pallapay
Email: info@pallapay.com
Phone: +971 4 426 4781
Address: Office P402, The Binary by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

vehid abdullahi
Pallapay
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pallapay - Revolutionary Way To Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash or Bank Transfer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.