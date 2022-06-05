First offline trade meeting between Vietnamese and Ulsan enterprises set for June

VIETNAM, June 5 -

A trade meeting to seek business partners between enterprises from Ulsan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnamese enterprises will be held on June 9 in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of KOTRA

HÀ NỘI — A direct trade meeting to seek business partners between enterprises from Ulsan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnamese firms will be held on June 9 in Hà Nội by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

This is the first face-to-face B2B meeting held by KOTRA after two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

Korean firms will introduce diverse products ranging from food and cosmetics to industrial supplies and equipment. This is an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to look for reputable Korean manufacturers and suppliers. The participation is free of charge and funded by the Korean government.

Ulsan, southeastern South Korea, is the country's seventh largest city, with a population of more than 1.1 million.

Ulsan Industrial Park is one of the largest industrial production areas in South Korea.

The sectors of shipbuilding, oil refining, automobile manufacturing, agricultural production and cosmetics have developed rapidly in the city. — VNS