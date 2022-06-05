Submit Release
News Search

There were 65 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,613 in the last 365 days.

First offline trade meeting between Vietnamese and Ulsan enterprises set for June

VIETNAM, June 5 -  

 

A trade meeting to seek business partners between enterprises from Ulsan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnamese enterprises will be held on June 9 in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of KOTRA

HÀ NỘI — A direct trade meeting to seek business partners between enterprises from Ulsan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnamese firms will be held on June 9 in Hà Nội by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

This is the first face-to-face B2B meeting held by KOTRA after two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

Korean firms will introduce diverse products ranging from food and cosmetics to industrial supplies and equipment. This is an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to look for reputable Korean manufacturers and suppliers. The participation is free of charge and funded by the Korean government.

Ulsan, southeastern South Korea, is the country's seventh largest city, with a population of more than 1.1 million.

Ulsan Industrial Park is one of the largest industrial production areas in South Korea.

The sectors of shipbuilding, oil refining, automobile manufacturing, agricultural production and cosmetics have developed rapidly in the city. — VNS

You just read:

First offline trade meeting between Vietnamese and Ulsan enterprises set for June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.