Richie Vee Releases The Salsa Version Of Hit Single “Waters Of March” To Critical Acclaim

Composed by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Richie Vee has released a Salsa version of the popular song “Waters Of March which is already available in multiple versions.

UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the rousing success of his last single, “He Vivido Esperando Por Ti”, Richie Vee is back again with the Salsa version of the evergreen hit “ Waters Of March .” Composed by Brazilian composer, pianist, guitarist, songwriter, and singer “Antonio Carlos Jobim,” Richie Vee has added his own beats to the song to create a Salsa version of the original hit.This is the first and the only version of the hit song “Waters Of March,” which is already gaining critical acclaim from the critics and has been rising through the ranks constantly. As evident, the founder of “The Sounds Of Blue Clave Music,” Richie Vee, is known for Latin Fusion, Latin Jazz & Tropical Latin Music flavor, which can be experienced throughout the duration of this new single.Born, raised, and musically educated in New York City, Richie Vee had his foray into the music world when he picked up his first brass instrument in elementary school at the age of eight and had a trumpet in his hand by the next year. Coming from a musical family, Richie was introduced to the world of music in his early teens as he started to tour the world in the tropical music scene by the age of 17.Speaking about humble beginnings, Richie Says, “I remember, as a very young man, how I would watch in awe and admire how Doc Severinsen would not only play a phenomenal trumpet but also how he would lead his orchestra on The Tonight Show. Watching him, night after night, was what sold me to the dreams and visions of becoming a band leader of my own.”Now in the 38th year of his professional career, Richie vee has been able to be in the musical presence of some of the greatest and most respected music icons in the world, such as Celia Cruz, Marc Anthony, Wynton Marsalis, Chick Corea, Pat Matheny, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaria, Ray Barretto, and Eddie Palmieri.To know more about Richie vee, visit : http://www.blueclavemusic.com