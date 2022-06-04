Participation in the Third Meeting of the Leaders of the Water and Climate Coalition

TAJIKISTAN, June 4 - On June 4, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, took part and spoke at the Third Meeting of the Leaders of the Water and Climate Coalition at the City Residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Representatives of a number of countries and experts from leading international organizations took part in the meeting to address water and climate issues.

The Third Meeting of the Leaders of the Water and Climate Coalition was opened by Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), who then gave the floor to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the initiator of global action to address water issues as the head of the host country, first welcomed all participants in Tajikistan and wished success to the work of the meeting.

It was emphasized that today's meeting is taking place on the eve of the Second Dushanbe Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018-2028, the main goal of which is to accelerate and implement previously adopted commitments and tasks.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, stressed that, according to the analysis, despite numerous efforts, we are far behind in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially in the water sector, and new responsibilities and actions are needed to achieve these goals.

The head of state expressed satisfaction with the attention of the Leaders of the Water and Climate Coalition to the development and implementation of new actions, and also voiced confidence that at today's meeting we will approve our Action Plan, and its implementation will give significant results in solving water and climate problems.

It was emphasized that the Dushanbe Conference, as a key event in preparation for the 2023 Conference, will also focus on the close integration of water resources and climate change.

Analyzing the climate situation, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon highlighted that we have repeatedly spoken from the high rostrums of world forums about the rapid melting of glaciers and the adverse effects of this process. This question is actually very important, since glaciers are the main source of freshwater and their resources are rapidly declining under the influence of global warming.

According to experts, the last three to five years have been the hottest for the entire period of meteorological observations in the world. Obviously, the continuation of this process will have negative consequences, given the rapid increase in water demand as a result of population growth and economic development.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, considered it necessary that the solution of this topical issue be in the center of attention of the world community.

In order to solve problems in this area, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon reiterated the initiative to declare 2025 the International Year for the Protection of Glaciers.

It was noted that the announcement of the "World Glacier Day", the establishment of the "International Glacier Fund", the creation of the "Integrated Global Cryosphere Information System and the International Mechanism", which will facilitate access to accurate and timely information on the cryosphere, will be an important step in the implementation of this initiative.

It was emphasized that water resources play an important role in adaptation. They are also important for reducing and achieving resistance to this process. At the same time, the Head of State drew the attention of the meeting participants to the need to develop hydropower as a producer of "green energy".

The President of the country noted that along with the production of environmentally friendly and affordable electricity, power plants will also make a significant contribution to the sustainable management of water resources, the reduction of floods and droughts, as well as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Confidence was expressed that this issue will continue to be of interest to the members of the Coalition, given its importance in the comprehensive solution of water and climate problems.

At the end of his speech, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the role of the Coalition Leaders in promoting a comprehensive agenda on water and climate issues, and expressed confidence that the Leaders' Action Plan would make a worthy contribution to this process.