Revoland Social MOBA Gets Backed by Hashkey and Polygon, Raises $10.6M In Seed and Pre-sale

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revoland, the first blockchain-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, has raised $10.6 million during the seed and pre-sale rounds. With HashKey Capital and Polygon Ventures listed as lead investors, the project received funding from 14 other veteran crypto venture capital firms, including Tian Ge Interactive, AKG Venture, LinkVC, Arcanum Capital, Atlas Capital, Crypto Nord, PlayPark, MX investment, One Block Capital, AW Capital, Phemex Venture, Winston International, Gene Vision and Yield Master.

The title was developed by Chain X Game (CXG): a London-based metaverse game development company focused on bringing forward the next generation of blockchain games. As the team, led by CEO Jimmy Zhao, believes, gaming will fast-track the adoption of Web3 solutions. "With Revoland, we've created a space where players will have full control over their in-game assets, take an active part in the construction of the game ecosystem, promote its development and act as its governors through leveraging REVO, our governance token", Jimmy commented.

Revoland calls on gamers to team up with colleagues, family, and friends to compete with other players for rewards in $LAND, another native token of the platform. The gameplay is a combination of personal skills and teamwork; while the lack of pause function adds a high degree of interactivity. This way, the project creates a truly social gaming experience with a high level of inclusivity, as the game also features a free-to-play version. Those wishing to commit and explore the game deeper can spend their $LAND on Mystery Boxes with characters and upgrades.

Earlier this year, the gaming platform partnered with Huawei Cloud to release a play-to-earn model creating millions of jobs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The full list of partners features SEAGM, Khalaspay, SEM9, and SiGMA.

The endorsement from established and thorough crypto venture capitalists is a massive boost for the platform and the sphere at large. The decision by the sixteen funds to add Revoland to their diverse, multi-sector portfolios in a bear market points to the quality of the project and the potential of the space.

