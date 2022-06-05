RockeTruck Joins Clean Energy Holdings Alliance for Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Infrastructure and Transportation Solutions

Candice McGuire

RockeTruck Brings Leading Edge Fuel Cell Technology and Class 8 Truck Designs to Support Clean Energy Holdings' Green Hydrogen Production Projects

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bair Energy (BE), representing the Clean Energy Holdings LLC platform (CEH), announced today that RockeTruck of Escondido, California, has joined the Clean Energy Holdings Alliance (The Alliance). RockeTruck will provide infrastructure and transportation technology support to Coast 2 Coast Logistics (C2C) of Medford, Oregon, another alliance member.

RocketTruck will work closely with C2C to evaluate, develop, and improve green transportation systems. The C2C team will be working hand in hand with the technology developers and seasoned veterans at RockeTruck to evaluate and implement proven green transportation technologies. They will also be at the leading edge of advanced zero-emission technologies to ensure that the entire process of green hydrogen development and marketing from production to delivery remains green and emission-free.

The advanced Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell technologies currently in development by RockeTruck for power generation, transportation, and mobility solutions will be utilized by the Alliance to minimize the carbon footprint of its transportation operations and to create future opportunities to expand the utilization of hydrogen in trucking and other heavy-duty vehicle applications. The Alliance will advise on design solutions and offer projects that will integrate new technologies as they are proven to solve key transportation issues that currently face the green hydrogen industry.

RockeTruck brings advanced Class 8 truck designs to the Alliance and its experienced management team has a proven track record developing electric and fuel cell-powered trucks and buses, leading technology advancements starting with success of the team as they pioneered the green hydrogen evolution from concept to commercial delivery starting in the 1990’s. One example, The Starship-style Class 8 design (aerodynamically advanced design for fuel optimization) is the leading-edge solution for our projects to deliver turn-key solutions for our clients, the offtakes, and the users of our products. We continue to lead North America with a proven Alliance and technology opportunities that are advancing both existing and emerging technologies and coupled with long term infrastructure solutions to full production, market-specific delivery and the Alliance anticipates project specific announcements to begin in the coming weeks.

CEO of Clean Energy Holdings, Nicholas Bair, stated “Our Alliance and our relationships are built on experience and trust and provide confidence to the market that The Alliance is able, capable and will bring these leading projects into production; the opportunity for technology development and market implementation is the lifeline of our success, and, we are just beginning to showcase the ability of the Alliance, experienced teams and proven technologies with turnkey infrastructure solutions and we will deliver on contract for our Teams; our focus, reliability, mobility and deliver it safely for a long time.”

President of Clean Energy Holdings, Cornelius Fitzgerald, said “The RockeTruck team has a wealth of real-world experience in hydrogen focused technologies. We look forward to a long-term collaborative relationship between our groups to drive Green Hydrogen solutions forward.“

President and CEO of RockeTruck, Michael Simon said, “RockeTruck looks forward to collaborating with Clean Energy Holdings and its other Alliance partners to help meet the nation’s critical need for a robust and affordable green hydrogen infrastructure, while also advancing the development of clean transportation solutions that utilize green hydrogen to address climate change and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

CEO of Coast to Coast Logistics, Denis Hickey, said, “We believe that the experience of the team and the ability for C2C Logistics to add value is an opportunity worth advancing as we continue to achieve the goals of The Alliance; we are driven by improved commercial and environmental results for the market in transportation. Our basis for design is to cost effectively and safely provide reliable Green Hydrogen solutions for transportation and logistics

Chairman of Bair Energy, Candice McGuire stated “The CEH Renewable Energy Platform is driven by technology advancements with transportation and infrastructure turnkey solutions. The Alliance is committed to continuing to work with both industry leaders and the emerging technologies to deliver our products, lead and achieve energy transformation.”

ABOUT Clean Energy Holdings

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on developing, owning, and operating leading-edge, innovative, and reliable renewable energy and low carbon facilities. CEH is a technology-centric platform and, with our Alliance Partners, provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects like Clear Fork Green Hydrogen, the second Green Hydrogen project brought forward by CEH. Further, the CEH projects have been carefully selected to lead various State and Regional initiatives aimed to bring cost-effective Green Hydrogen fuel to transportation corridors as well as industrial clients.

For further information: https://cleanenergyholdingsllc.com

ABOUT Bair Energy

BE is a Program Management and Construction Management (PMCM) firm with a focus on renewable energy projects in both domestic and select international markets. In its PMCM role, Bair Energy manages and coordinates platform concepts with viable projects to take advantage of benefits, like efficiencies of scale, not available to the projects individually. In addition, Bair Energy oversees the construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has embraced a philosophy of Health, Safety, and Environmental Excellence.

For further information: https://bairenergyllc.com

ABOUT RockeTruck

RockeTruck develops and manufactures clean, integrated power generation systems to support the global transformation to a zero carbon economy. Our Alliance is focusing on combining the best vehicle electrification technologies and truck designs to deliver the world’s most efficient and reliable electric truck.

For further information: https://www.rocketruck.com

ABOUT Coast 2 Coast Logistics

Coast 2 Coast Logistics is a privately held domestic asset-based provider of integrated transportation solutions, specializing in transportation logistics service to a broad range of customers. With operations in Cleveland Ohio, Portland Oregon, and Medford Oregon; they can provide any possible road shipping needs nationwide, including in Canada and Mexico. C2C offers customized programs to customers, blending C2C Companies’ own trucking assets with those of their national transportation partners.

For further information: https://c2c.us