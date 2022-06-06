Elevated Brunch Concept, Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious, coming to Downtown Lawrenceville Summer 2022
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch slated for the Historic SquareATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious, a breakfast, brunch and lunch Joint providing indulgent comfort food with vibe dining is coming to Lawrenceville’s Historic Downtown Square in August 2022. Located at 169 South Perry Street, this elevated brunch concept, will be the first of its kind in the bustling entertainment district. Sure to be a popular weekend favorite and weekday go-to, Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious, will be open to serve the community Wednesday - Sunday from 8am-3pm.
Driven by talented Executive Chef, Aasiya Muslim, a self taught food enthusiast who loves on people through her God given culinary gifts, the menu is diverse and curated with a blend of flavors and cuisines providing traditional dishes with a whimsical and ultra delicious twist. Chef A was inspired by family traditions of making every dish from scratch, no shortcuts and no artificial ingredients. All dishes are freshly prepared, seasonal and locally sourced. In addition to the awe inspiring menu, Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious will offer handcrafted beverages, signature cocktails and a build-your-own Mimosa program.
“Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious will be for everyone, we’ve thought of every aspect during conception, the look, the feel and especially the taste. The word scrumdiddlyumptious means extremely scrumptious; excellent, splendid; and we promise the food will be scrumptious, the customer service will be beyond excellent and your overall experience will be splendid.” --Partner and Executive Chef, Aasiya Muslim
Whether seated inside the modern and eclectic main dining room, at the luxe bar or outside on the desirable back patio, you will be sure to get the full Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious experience.
“At Scrum, we pride ourselves in offering a unique guest experience that’s second to none, our handcrafted cocktails, Instagrammable dishes and curated playlist create an unparalleled social dining experience guests can’t get in our area.” --Partner, Marisa King
Scrum-did-ump-tious is currently available for private catering and is in search of talented and enthusiastic team members who are looking for a fun work environment filled with perks.
“From our private parties to catering services as well as consistently exceeding the expectations of our customers and team members, Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious will always have people in mind. Creating eclectic experiences, in a thriving community is paramount to our brand. “ --Partner, LaShonia Turner
For more information on Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious, please visit the website at https://scrum-did-dly-ump-tious.com/ on Instagram at @scrum_did_dly_ump_tious or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scrumdiddlyumptiousexperience.
