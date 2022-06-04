Assistant Secretary Robinson’s Travel to Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson will travel to Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos from June 6 – 17 to consult and deepen cooperation with regional partners on transnational criminal threats.

While in Thailand from June 6 to 9, Assistant Secretary Robinson will meet with senior government officials to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern, including counternarcotics, transnational crime, and border security. The Assistant Secretary will visit the International Law Enforcement Academy in Bangkok, a joint effort between the U.S. Government and the Royal Thai Government, to observe training courses. He will also participate in a tour of the Golden Triangle to discuss ongoing bilateral counter trafficking efforts and additional needs with Thai law enforcement counterparts.

While in Vietnam from June 9 to 15, Assistant Secretary Robinson will meet with Vietnamese government and law enforcement officials to discuss priority law enforcement issues, maritime security, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. The Assistant Secretary will also preside over the launch of the Department of State-funded “Strengthening Justice for Children in Vietnam” program, which aims to counter child trafficking and improve child protection in the criminal justice system, implemented by the International Organization for Migration and UNICEF. Finally, Assistant Secretary Robinson will tour two INL-funded training facilities built for the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Department of Fisheries Resources Surveillance. He will formally turn over the facility and observe U.S. Coast Guard-provided training.

Assistant Secretary Robinson will conclude his travel to the region with a stop in Laos from June 15 to 17, where he will meet with senior Lao government and justice officials to discuss counter transnational crime initiatives and INL’s ongoing support of Lao People’s Democratic Republic efforts to counter narcotics trafficking and other transnational crime.

For further information, please contact INL-PAPD@state.gov or visit @StateINL on twitter.