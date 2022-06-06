For Press Security Services “ Press Reporters Safety and Security Matters ” - WARNING message to the Press Reporters
For Press Security Services "Press Reporters Safety and Security Matters". PSS Speak Your Language, PSS Go Where You Go."BEIRUT, LEBANON, June 6, 2022
Because Safety and Security Come First, Press Security Services is publishing this Very Important WARNING message to Reporters and Correspondents before moving into On Ground missions.
PSS cares about the Safety and the Security of Reporters and their Families, as all Reporters and Professionals need to Check the following with their Management and the concerned Department responsible for the Safety of Correspondents and Delegates. Many unfortunate events and very sad cases are happening with Reporters in different parts of the world.
Therefore, the need has become an ALERT to secure if News Press and Press Agencies are providing for all Reporters, Correspondents, and Professionals the following before moving into their field missions.
Special risk insurance that covers them in cases of danger to which they may be exposed.
Do they receive appropriate and Certified “HEFAT” training before being sent to critical areas and facing any potential danger?
Do they have enough flexibility to adapt and deal with Incidents?
Do they receive a risk assessment report before going to carry out their duties?
Is it all followed by a team briefing?
It is becoming more and more vital to secure the safety of the Media teams, especially the Reporters, Correspondents, and Other Professionals covering a diversity of events on the ground and for being exposed to theft, aggression, physical attacks, bullying, kidnapping, facing being shot or in the middle of a war event. Our Hostile Environment and Emergency First Aid Training - "HEFAT" will empower Teams to confidently and wisely face any of such above cases or incidents, and to become well trained and aware of the best available procedures to stay safe and to avoid damages, or being injured, by escalading the cases up to the worse case scenarios. The training can be done in any country of your choice, and many different locations allocated by PSS are suitable for this training as already conducted for other press agencies.
"Press Security Services" with 15 years of experience and with comprehensive regional and international coverage assists and provide the following demands Safety, Security, Protection, and Assessments Services:
Pre-country entry risk assessments | on ground – Tracking – Live alerts – Communications | Close protection Accompany teams into Mid-High security level destinations | Monitor Fixers – Service providers | Official venues – Events – Civil unrest Risk Assessments – Team brief | Training – Hostile Environment First Aid Training HEFAT | PPE – Access | Special Risks Insurance | Business Continuity.
“We Speak Your Language, and We Go Where You Go.”
