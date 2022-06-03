Submit Release
Meeting of the Trilateral Working Group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia

RUSSIA, June 3 - On 3 June 2022 the Trilateral Working Group had its 10th meeting, which was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mger Grigoryan, and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

The parties discussed and coordinated positions on borders, customs, and other types of control, as well as safe travel by residents, vehicles, and cargo on automobiles and railroads across the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

Also the parties exchanged opinions regarding possible routes for automobile roads that would provide a transport link between the western districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic across the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The parties agreed to continue their efforts to implement the agreements made by the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation regarding the unblocking of transport links in the region.

