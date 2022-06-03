Visit to the joint Uzbek-Chinese enterprise "UzXCMG" in Khiva of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 3 - On June 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, together with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited a joint Uzbek-Chinese enterprise for the production of machines for construction and agriculture.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that the joint venture was established in 2014, and the assembly of large construction and agricultural equipment is mainly organized here.

For the construction and commissioning of the enterprise, XCMG imported an assembly line and equipment worth $4.3 million from China's international heavy machinery manufacturing company.

The joint venture has launched the production of more than 40 types of construction, road construction and land reclamation equipment.

It was noted that the company's production equipment is already widely used in construction and agriculture throughout Uzbekistan.

Energy-saving technologies of the enterprise reduce the cost of production and increase its competitiveness.

Since the second half of 2019, the production of new lines has been launched - excavators for large-scale work in the mining industry, transportation of bulky goods - production of vehicles with a carrying capacity of 60 to 120 tons and cranes with a lifting capacity of 50 to 100 tons.

The enterprise received various equipment, including production components, electric welding, painting machines and dryers. In the future, the production of batteries, glass for cabs and lighting lamps will also be launched.

During the familiarization with the joint venture, President Emomali Rahmon wished the workers success and new achievements.