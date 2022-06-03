Visit to “Khiva Gilam Kombinati” LLC carpet weaving factory of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 3 - On June 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan visited together with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the carpet weaving factory "Khiva Gilam Kombinati" Limited Liability Company.

First, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon got familiar with the activities of the production lines of the enterprise.

It was noted that the carpet weaving LLC "Khiva Gilam Kombinati" was established in 1977. The company has been successfully operating for 45 years and has a special place in the domestic and foreign markets with the production of carpets of various sizes and shapes.

"Khiva Gilam Kombinati" Limited Liability Company is the largest industrial enterprise in Uzbekistan, producing various carpets and yarns.

The total area of the enterprise is 11.8 hectares and the area under construction of production facilities is 4.7 hectares.

Currently, the carpet factory employs 250 people.

The annual capacity of the enterprise is 2.2 million square meters of carpets.

In the weaving shop, the leaders of the two countries reviewed the manufacturing equipment.

It was noted that in 2002, an Uzbek-German joint venture for the production of woolen carpets, which are in demand in foreign markets, was launched with the installation of 30 new looms.

The plant is equipped with modern spinning machines PPM240 and spinning machines ACH214, and it has launched the production of semi-woolen yarn at full capacity for the production of carpets.

Finished products of the Company are exported to Russia, Germany, and other countries.

It was reported that the export capacity of the enterprise is 5 million US dollars per year.

After getting familiar with the activities of the enterprise and talking with workers and specialists of the carpet factory, the heads of state - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised the activities of the enterprise and considered it important to expand cooperation with foreign countries, including further enlargement of cooperation in important direction of export and import of products between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.