Visit to the historical complex "Itchan-Kala" in Khiva, Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 3 - On June 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited jointly with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the historical site of Khiva - “Itchan-Kala”.

It was noted that Khiva is one of the oldest cities in Uzbekistan and throughout history has made a valuable contribution to the development of spiritual and material culture of the people.

Khiva is recognized as one of the international tourist centers, possessing more than 120 architectural monuments.

In the ancient city of Khiva, the ancient part of the "Itchan-fortress" has survived to the present day.

The unique monuments of Khiva are the work of local artisans who have inherited the centuries-old architectural traditions of ancient Khorezm.

On December 12, 1990, Itchan-Kala was recognized as a World Heritage Site in Central Asia and included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In the 19th century, the city of Khiva was divided into two parts: “Itchan-Kala-Shahristan” the inner part of the city and “Deshan-Kala-Rabot” the outer city with dozens of suburban villages.

The walls of the Itchan-Kala fortress have been repeatedly demolished and rebuilt over time. The circumference of the castle walls is about 2200 meters, the height is 7-8 meters and the thickness of the foundation is 5-6 meters.

After getting familiar with the ancient sites of Khiva, President Emomali Rahmon thanked the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and archeologists for the worthy presentation of the ancient city of Khiva and wished the friendly Uzbek people every success in respecting national values and sanctities.