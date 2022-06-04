Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,923 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis continues support for conservation, FWC and Florida’s law enforcement officers

Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget furthering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) mission to protect Florida’s natural resources and support FWC law enforcement officers. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to natural resource conservation for future generations. Included in the Governor’s Freedom First Budget are important investments in red tide research, manatee rescue and care, derelict vessel removal, and support for law enforcement.

“Thanks to the support of Governor DeSantis and the Legislature, Florida will continue to be known as the Boating and Fishing Capital of the World,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, future generations will benefit from our diligence to preserve and protect Florida’s natural resources."  

“Governor DeSantis and the Legislature have continued to commit record funding to Florida’s environment. His steadfast support is crucial in our efforts to manage the great natural resources Florida has while providing access to our residents and visitors for generations to come,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton.

The 2022-2023 budget highlights include:

  • $4.8 million in continued support for the Center for Red Tide Research.
  • Up to $3 million to remove invasive Burmese pythons.
  • More than $30 million to enhance and expand manatee rescue and rehabilitation efforts and provide habitat restoration for areas where manatees are highly concentrated.
  • $2.6 million for 12 additional law enforcement officers.
  • $8.8 million to improve boating access.
  • $20 million for derelict vessel removal.
  • $15.5 million for habitat restoration initiatives.
  • $18.8 million for law enforcement operations and support.
  • $600,000 for artificial reefs.

To learn more about the FWC and its programs, visit MyFWC.com.

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis continues support for conservation, FWC and Florida’s law enforcement officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.