Tampa VA Network and VetCoin Foundation Announce 2nd Annual Fallen Hero 5K and 10K at Al Lopez Park this September
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa VA Network, a consolidated resource portal of businesses, military non-profits, and veteran-related services, and the VetCoin Foundation, a provider of fully transparent blockchain-enabled tokens and services for veteran communities, have announced a partnership to host the annual Fallen Hero 5K and 10K on September 10, 2022, at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, Florida.
Back for its second year, the Fallen Hero 5K and 10K events are great ways for local community members to America’s honor fallen heroes and show their support. The event track will be lined with remembrance signs on the day of the event to bring awareness to issues facing military communities. Now available for purchase, remembrance signs help humanize the loss of military members and foster healing as attendees pay tribute to their bravery, strength, and dedication to the country in the face of making the ultimate sacrifice. In addition, proceeds from the event will be used to directly support veterans and their families in the Tampa Bay Area.
Registration is now open, and all participants will receive custom items with their race tickets as a token of their support and participation, including a Nine Line Apparel race shirt, custom race medal, NFT medal with unlockable content, race bib with coupons for food and drink, and grab bags. Winners of the 5K and 10K will also receive a GOLD NFT and 1,000 in VetCoin. A Veterans Village will also open on the morning of race day with live music, food, drinks, giveaways, and more for runners and their families.
To learn more about the Fallen Hero 5K and 10K, please click here and consider registering or becoming a sponsor or vendor of this year’s Fallen Hero event.
Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/FallenHero5K10K
Toni Hedstrom
Tampa VA Network and VetCoin Foundation (501c3)
