Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Legislative Leaders Establishing Special Legislative Committees To Provide Solutions To Protect All Texans

TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement thanking Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for quickly responding to his request to establish special legislative committees following last week's tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The special legislative committees will examine and develop legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.

"The true spirit of Texas is helping lift up one another in times of need and hardship, and we must come together now as Texans to support the Uvalde community and prevent future tragedies in this state. I commend Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, and members of the Texas legislature for swiftly responding to my request to convene special legislative committees and provide solutions on these issues critical to protecting all Texans. As the State of Texas continues providing all available resources to assist and support the victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community during this heartbreaking time, I look forward to working with both chambers on lasting solutions to make our state safer for all."