Governor Abbott, Uvalde County Announce Opening Of Uvalde Together Resiliency Center, Resources Available For Entire Community

TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Uvalde County officials are opening a temporary facility for the newly created Uvalde Together Resiliency Center (UTRC) on Monday, June 6 to begin providing long-term support services for the community. Operated initially by the local district attorney’s office, the Center will offer ongoing mental health resources and other assistance provided by state agencies and local organizations for members of the Uvalde community impacted by last week’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School.

“As the Uvalde community works to piece their lives back together, we must come together as Texans to provide the ongoing, comprehensive support needed to move forward from this terrible tragedy,” said Governor Abbott. “I commend County Judge Bill Mitchell, District Attorney Christina Mitchell, Mayor Don McLaughlin, and Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell for establishing the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center as a single location to meet the needs of the community and provide easily accessible resources and support. Whether it’s counseling or assistance with insurance claims, the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center will be able to serve the community as it heals. Texans are a uniquely resilient people, but that doesn’t mean coping with grief and trauma alone. The State of Texas and local organizations will continue to offer the support the Uvalde community needs going forward.”

View the full list of comprehensive resources available to the Uvalde community here.

Earlier this week, the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) made an initial $5 million investment to establish the long-term UTRC, which will serve as a hub for services, such as crisis counseling and behavioral health care for survivors, first responders, and those in the community seeking ongoing support. Services currently available at the Family Assistance Center will transition over the weekend to the new UTRC and will be unavailable until the UTRC opens on Monday. However, the 24/7 hotline that connects callers with mental health assistance will maintain operations over the weekend for anyone seeking support: 888-690-0799.

The UTRC will be initially overseen by the office of District Attorney Christina Mitchell and will operate through coordinated efforts between local support organizations and state agencies. The Hill Country Mental Health and Development Disabilities Centers is partnered with other regional mental health authorities to connect members of the community to mental health services through the 24/7 hotline. A partnership between Communities in Schools of Texas and the Region 20 Education Service Center will provide mental health support for students enrolled in summer school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Students not enrolled in summer school this year can still receive counseling at Benson Center.

The UTRC is opening in a temporary facility until a permanent location is established in Uvalde. Support services offered at the UTRC will be adjusted as the needs of the community are determined on a local basis.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include: