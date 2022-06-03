2022 Progress Report released on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan

CANADA, June 3 - On June 3, 2021, the second anniversary of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), a National Action Plan was released to drive transformative change to end systemic racism and violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The National Action Plan was co-developed by governments and Indigenous organizations in collaboration with the National Family and Survivors Circle.

The National Action Plan provides an overarching plan which identifies the necessary activities that must be taken by governments (federal, provincial/territorial, municipal, Indigenous), organizations, and communities across the country to address violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Government of Prince Edward Island’s annual status report, The Calls for Justice: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was tabled last month in the Legislative Assembly. In the 2022 report, the four main priorities are education/training, health, housing and support for MMIWG work in communities.

In 2020, the Government of Prince Edward Island created the MMIWG Indigenous Working Group that includes officials and representatives from Abegweit First Nation, Aboriginal Women’s Association of PEI, Lennox Island First Nation, Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI and Native Council of PEI. This year’s report is reflective of feedback received from the Indigenous Working Group that the report be more accessible and incorporate Indigenous culture and tradition.

“The National Action Plan was developed to respond to the demands to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Canada. Prince Edward Island recognizes the disproportionate rates of gender-based violence committed against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We are committed to addressing the MMIWG Calls for Justice as we continue to work tirelessly to end gender-based violence in the province. We have been working with the Mi’kmaq First Nations, and Indigenous organizations to take meaningful steps towards implementing the MMIWG Calls for Justice.” - Premier Dennis King

The 2022 Progress Report on the National Action Plan on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People has been released and is available at National Action Plan

While the 2022 Progress Report on the National Action Plan outlines steps taken over the last year, much work remains to be done.

