Maryland State Police Arrest Man In Murder Of Infant Son In Caroline County

June 3, 2022

(FEDERALSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a man today on homicide charges in connection to the murder of his infant son last month in Caroline County.

The suspect, Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his 2-month-old son, Chance Pierce. He is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers from the Federalsburg Police Department were called at about 4:45 p.m. on May 30, 2022 to a camper on the 300 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Federalsburg, Maryland to assist emergency medical personnel with a pediatric patient. Chance Pierce was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware where he was declared deceased.

Chance Pierce’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Delaware for an autopsy. The autopsy determined the child died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide. Upon learning of the child’s death, the Federalsburg Police Department contacted the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to conduct the investigation.

Sean Pierce was initially taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania before being charged in connection to his son’s death. The Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of the status of the case. The Federalsburg Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation…

Sean Casey Pierce