Dellfer First Cybersecurity Company to Achieve Highest Automotive Safety Level for ISO 26262
ZeroDayGuard Platform for IoT Firmware Security Certified as ASIL-D
The certification of ZeroDayGuard for ISO 26262 ASIL-D represents our commitment to automotive safety by providing protection for embedded IoT devices. ”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dellfer, the leading provider of cybersecurity for IoT firmware, today announced that its ZeroDayGuard Platform is the first cybersecurity solution to receive certification for ISO 26262 at the highest level, Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL-D). After successfully completing the functional safety system audit for General Functional Safety Management, System/Hardware Functional Safety Management, Software Functional Safety Management, and an FSM Audit, TÜV SÜD issued Dellfer a Q4B Certificate.
— James Blaisdell, Dellfer CEO
“The certification of ZeroDayGuard for ISO 26262 ASIL-D represents our commitment to automotive safety. Our engineering team’s security expertise has allowed us to develop a one-of-a-kind solution that protects IoT connected devices in automobiles from zero-day cyberattacks and other threats,” said Dellfer Founder and CEO James Blaisdell. “All IoT connected devices are cyberthreat vectors. The risks associated with attacks on automobiles’ IoT devices pose a particular risk. We are proud to help connected car suppliers and manufacturers protect auto-IoT devices.”
“With the achievement of ISO 26262 ASIL-D, Dellfer’s ZeroDayGuard Platform can be integrated with certified compiler toolchains,” said Ken Wante, vice president of engineering Dellfer. “This enables security to be embedded in IoT firmware to defend against cyberattacks, even zero-day attacks, through built-in code execution protection.”
About ZeroDay Guard
Designed and developed for business IoT devices’ unique requirements, the ZeroDayGuard is optimized for automotive deployments and other business sectors. The ZeroDayGuard platform combines build tools, a device agent, and an incident monitoring service. It is enabled with one operation in the development of IoT device code and subsequently can instantaneously detect root cause hacks and cyberattacks remotely in the cloud. Unlike other cybersecurity products, Dellfer’s solution approach does not use signatures or machine learning to thwart attacks, but inside-out rapid instrumentation to increase immediate precision and virtually eliminate the false positive problem that plagues many cybersecurity solutions.
About Dellfer
Dellfer is an IoT cybersecurity software company that empowers device manufacturers to embed protection against unknown threats and thwart intrusions with unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy. It meets the connected world’s need for a new, holistic cybersecurity approach that can effectively and efficiently harden IoT devices and keep them from becoming vectors for successful attacks.
Dellfer provides a proven defense against zero-day attacks by continually monitoring Control Flow Integrity. It delivers unmatched visibility to protect the connections found in everything from national security and defense systems to commercial and consumer devices. With Dellfer, these connected devices have built-in cybersecurity that keeps them from becoming vulnerabilities and threat vectors. Get more information about Dellfer and ZeroDayGuard at: https://dellfer.com/.
