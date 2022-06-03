22 Former Gang Members and Former Inmates to Receive Certificates of Completion and Universal HVAC Licenses

Students have ten weeks of in-class and hands-on learning.

Students are celebrated and recognized for their achievements.

Students will receive their HVAC licenses and certificates after completing a free 10 week course at a non-profit, Skilled Trades for You.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former gang members and prison inmates have taken their exam that grants them Universal HVAC Licenses and have all successfully passed the nationally accredited exam. The Spring/ Summer cohort will be receiving their certificate of completion on June 16th thanks to non-profit institute, Skilled Trades for You.

Ed Roche and Kiana Fleming are the founders of Skilled Trades for You (www.skilledtrades4u.com) , a small institute who is truly devoted to giving back. Skilled Trades for You provides former gang members and inmates with a free 10 week course and upon completion, they will be granted a 608A Federal License in HVAC. The 10 week course supplies men with hands-on experience that will turn them into HVAC experts. Not only does Skilled Trades for You provide a completely free course, they also provide all the books, license exam, and tools necessary. Skilled Trades for You is supported by the first AME church. The class includes former gang members, prison inmates, and even a single mother! Students have overcome the odds and are changing their lives for the better. Skilled Trades for You focuses on giving inner city men/women opportunities for a better life and allows them to provide for their families. Students are excited for their future and what’s to come next as universally certified HVAC technicians.

For interview requests please contact Lynn Jeter at lajass@att.net or call (323) 933-8007

Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

