Ponzi scheme victims left waiting years for restitution due to delays by ousted California judge

The presiding justice of California’s appeals court in Sacramento agreed to retire as part of his punishment for delaying decisions in some 200 cases, a sweeping mix of civil lawsuits involving high-profile parties in the capital region along with criminal cases resulting in long sentences.

