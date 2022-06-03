The pandemic made things a bit easier with remote learning, but a lot of schools and employers will bounce back like it never happened,” said Marissa Ditkowsky, a staff attorney at Tzedek DC and executive director of the National Disabled Law Students Association.
You just read:
The Pandemic 'Opened the Door to a Better Environment' for Many Disabled Law Students. They Don't Want to Go Back.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.