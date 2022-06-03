DHEC Continues to Monitor Smell, Odor Nuisances with Columbia-area Drinking Water

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 3, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The color and taste issues in water from the City of Columbia, the City of West Columbia and the City of Cayce are the result of an algal bloom in the Broad and Congaree rivers.



DHEC has sampled the rivers and confirmed the presence of algae-related compounds that are causing the taste and odor concerns. Testing found that while the levels detected are a nuisance, they are not a current health concern.

DHEC has been working with the water systems on actions to correct the problem, and DHEC is ensuring that any treatments the facilities use to address the algae-related compounds are approved for use in drinking water systems.

DHEC will continue to work with the drinking water systems as well as monitor the situation.

The City of Columbia issued this statement as an update on June 2.

