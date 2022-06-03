GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES LARGEST EVER INVESTMENT IN NEW YORK STATE'S GUN INVOLVED VIOLENCE ELIMINATION (GIVE) INITIATIVE

Friday, June 3, 2022

More Than $18 Million in Funding Secured in 2023 State Budget to Support 17 Participating Counties Agencies Use Evidence-Based Strategies to Reduce Shootings and Save Lives in 20 Communities Hit Hardest by Gun Violence Directs State Landmarks to be Illuminated Orange This Evening in Observation of Gun Violence Awareness Day Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $18.2 million in funding to support law enforcement agencies that participate in New York State's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, the largest state investment in the program since its inception in 2014. GIVE uses evidence-based strategies to reduce shootings and save lives in 20 communities in 17 counties hardest hit by gun violence. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation designating June as Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York State. The proclamation also directed that state landmarks be illuminated orange this evening to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of Wear Orange Weekend , which is coordinated annually by Everytown for Gun Safety . "Over the past few weeks, we have seen gun violence cause unimaginable pain, suffering and loss for individuals, neighborhoods, and our entire nation," Governor Hochul said. "In honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month, we must double down on our commitment to stop the senseless and tragic killing of our friends, loved ones and neighbors. That is why I am proud to have worked closely with the Legislature, which passed historic and comprehensive legislation yesterday to create even tougher gun laws and end the gun violence epidemic — bills that I look forward to signing in the coming days. While we have made progress, I will continue to work with lawmakers to act decisively and invest in programs like GIVE that will make our communities safer for everyone." The following landmarks will be illuminated orange this evening:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

Empire State Plaza

Niagara Falls

Administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, GIVE supports 20 police departments in 17 counties that account for more than 80 percent of the violent crime that occurs in New York State outside of New York City: Albany, Broome, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rensselaer, Rockland, Schenectady, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester. District attorneys' offices, probation departments, sheriffs' offices and other partners in those counties also receive funding through the initiative. Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, "We have seen far too much trauma, loss and devastation from gun violence in our communities, our state and our nation, and we are committed to putting a stop to it - so that all New Yorkers can feel safe. Before the horrific mass shooting of innocent friends, neighbors and family members who were simply grocery shopping on a Saturday afternoon, we were seeing the number of shooting incidents and victims decreasing in Buffalo because these evidence-based initiatives are effective. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership, commitment and investment in our GIVE program, which will help us get and keep dangerous illegal guns off our streets." New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Calliana S. Thomas said, "We need dynamic and innovative ways to help our communities prevent tragedies before they happen, and that's why I'm proud to be part of Governor Hochul's commitment to bringing an all-of-government approach to ending the plague of gun violence. It will take a collective from a multitude of state agencies, community organizations and local leaders, law enforcement and the criminal justice system to solve these complex problems. We need to get guns off the street, engage youth with positive mentoring programs, focus on community-based intervention and prevention strategies, and rebuild the police-community relationship. We can do this." Governor Hochul secured $18.2 million in the State FY23 Budget, an increase of $3.8 million from the prior year:

· $14 million for police departments and their county law enforcement partners, up from $13.3 million in funding, for personnel, overtime, equipment and technology to implement evidence-based strategies to reduce gun crime.

- The additional $700,000 will benefit the GIVE partnerships in Erie ($250,000), Monroe ($250,000), Syracuse ($125,000) and Albany ($75,000) counties, which have seen significant increases in shootings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The GIVE funding cycle runs from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

· $3.8 million combined investment to support non-fatal shooting investigations, youth engagement work, trust building work and an alternative probation supervision pilot program to reduce recidivism and improve connections with employment. Any GIVE partnership is eligible to apply for this additional funding. · Approximately $400,000 will be used by DCJS to provide technical assistance and other support to GIVE agencies.