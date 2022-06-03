Submit Release
Over 27,000 rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in June

 

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the fish are biting! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the nice weather! Over 27,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in June.

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked
Fernan Lake June 6-10 800
Round Lake June 6-10 1,250
Lower Twin lake June 6-10 1,420
Mirror Lake June 6-10 1,080
Round Lake Pond June 6-10 1,250
Lower Twin Lake June 6-10 1,420
Clee Creek Pond June 6-10 375
Day Rock Pond June 6-10 500
Elsie Lake June 6-10 675
Gene Day Pond June 6-10 1,000
Fernan Lake June 13-17 5,200
Lucky Friday Pond June 13-17 900
Ponderosa Springs Golf Course ​​​​​​​June 13-17 300
Steamboat Pond ​​​​​​​June 13-17 1,000
Elsie Lake ​​​​​​​June 13-17 675
Bonner Lake ​​​​​​​June 13-17 1,000
Moose Lake ​​​​​​​June 13-17 500
Post Falls Park Pond ​​​​​​​June 13-17 1,000
Priest Lake Golf Course Pond ​​​​​​​June 13-17 700
Rathdrum Park ​​​​​​​June 13-17 700
Sinclair Lake ​​​​​​​June 13-17 500
Solomon Lake ​​​​​​​June 13-17 450
Stoneridge Reservoir ​​​​​​​June 13-17 500
Antelope Lake June 20-24 500
Clark Fork Lodge Pond ​​​​​​​June 20-24 180
Brush Lake ​​​​​​​June 20-24 1,200
Granite Lake ​​​​​​​June 20-24 900
Smith Lake ​​​​​​​June 20-24 1,800

​​​​​​​

 

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

 

 

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

