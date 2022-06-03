Over 27,000 rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in June
The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the fish are biting! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the nice weather! Over 27,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in June.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|Body of Water
|Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|Fernan Lake
|June 6-10
|800
|Round Lake
|June 6-10
|1,250
|Lower Twin lake
|June 6-10
|1,420
|Mirror Lake
|June 6-10
|1,080
|Round Lake Pond
|June 6-10
|1,250
|Lower Twin Lake
|June 6-10
|1,420
|Clee Creek Pond
|June 6-10
|375
|Day Rock Pond
|June 6-10
|500
|Elsie Lake
|June 6-10
|675
|Gene Day Pond
|June 6-10
|1,000
|Fernan Lake
|June 13-17
|5,200
|Lucky Friday Pond
|June 13-17
|900
|Ponderosa Springs Golf Course
|June 13-17
|300
|Steamboat Pond
|June 13-17
|1,000
|Elsie Lake
|June 13-17
|675
|Bonner Lake
|June 13-17
|1,000
|Moose Lake
|June 13-17
|500
|Post Falls Park Pond
|June 13-17
|1,000
|Priest Lake Golf Course Pond
|June 13-17
|700
|Rathdrum Park
|June 13-17
|700
|Sinclair Lake
|June 13-17
|500
|Solomon Lake
|June 13-17
|450
|Stoneridge Reservoir
|June 13-17
|500
|Antelope Lake
|June 20-24
|500
|Clark Fork Lodge Pond
|June 20-24
|180
|Brush Lake
|June 20-24
|1,200
|Granite Lake
|June 20-24
|900
|Smith Lake
|June 20-24
|1,800
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
To purchase a license:
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.
Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.