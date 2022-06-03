Digital HR Powered by Exults Exhibition at SHRM Tradeshow 2022

Exults services a wide range of industries and businesses of all shapes and sizes The SHRM Conference and Expo is the world’s largest convening of HR professionals

Exults Digital Marketing account executives are excited to share their advanced HR solutions at the world’s largest HR convention and expo.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults Digital Marketing Agency is excited to announce they will be attending the SHRM Conference and Expo 2022. This year’s conference will take place June 12-15th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The three-day conference will bring together over 20,000 HR professionals from all over the country to learn more about human resources and make meaningful network connections.

The SHRM Conference and Expo educates business owners regarding current HR laws, issues, and trends. Employee retention is currently one of the biggest issues across all industries. 30% of new employees leave within 3 months of their hire date. The right HR solutions can make it possible for organizations to find higher-quality candidates and significantly improve their employee retention rates.

Exults offers their clients advanced services utilizing the latest HR technology to develop highly effective HR recruiting campaigns. These campaigns attract highly-motivated and qualified candidates.

The advanced technology and software allows the creation of custom-configured job postings. This provides applicants with a unique and extraordinary experience.

Exults HR campaigns provide clients with custom online job portals, showcasing real teams and highlighting the benefits and perks of joining their organization. Interested job candidates have the ability to submit a job application on the core website and forms are then sent directly to an organization's email.

Exults will also be showcasing their extensive list of additional digital marketing services, including social media management, website development, digital press releases, and more.

Exults is a results-driven agency that specializes in search engine optimization (SEO). Be sure to stop and ask about their website optimization services that have the potential to improve website search engine rankings.

Exults values are in line with SHRM’s goal to create work environments where employees and employers thrive. Exults Digital Marketing HR services improve brand awareness, increase candidate engagement, and generate qualified leads. Account executives will be onsite to discuss HR software and solutions for anyone interested in learning more.

More About Exults

Exults Digital Marketing Agency is a full-service agency that specializes in an extensive line of premier marketing services. The Exults Human Resource Management team provides clients with custom-tailored packages to meet their ongoing needs.

Exults Premier HR Services List:

- Advanced Recruiting Platform

- Job Application Portal

- Benefits, Perks, and Job Requirements

- Social Media Recruitment Campaigns

- Boosted Hiring Day Events

- Candidate Event Reminders

Exults HR services optimize the employee recruiting process. Speak with an Exults representative today at http://www.Exults.com or call 866-999-4736.

