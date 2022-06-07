Agility CMS Launches New EU Data Center to Fuel Regional Growth
Agility CMS, an enterprise CMS, has launched a new EU data center to provide faster content management access and localized support for customers in Europe.
With the addition of more partners throughout Europe, our customers will be able to launch composable digital solutions quickly with the support of experts that have deep knowledge of Agility CMS”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, an enterprise-grade headless CMS, has launched a new EU data center to provide faster content management access and localized support for customers in Europe, the UK, and surrounding regions.
— Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility CMS.
The addition of this data center allows Agility CMS to provide localized data storage, enabling Agility CMS clients to comply with EU compliance measures, including GDPR legislation.
Another benefit lies in the fact that data that originates in the EU region no longer needs to be shared across instances, which heightens security levels for European customers.
“Our EU customers will receive improved security and faster content management capabilities, allowing them to improve their operational efficiency and scale cost-effectively,” said Joel Varty, CTO at Agility CMS.
Another Milestone in Agility CMS’ EU Expansion Plan
After a successful 2021 year in which sales doubled and a near-100% customer retention rate, Agility CMS continues to diversify into multiple marketers and industries.
Agility’s expansion into Europe includes the growth of its European partner network, where they will focus on training more implementation agencies to build solutions on the platform.
“Our goal is to provide 24/7 support for our customers around the globe,” said Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility CMS.
“With the addition of more partners throughout Europe, our customers will be able to launch composable digital solutions quickly with the support of experts that have deep knowledge of Agility CMS,” he added.
Agility CMS’ integrations with best-of-breed software—including Formstack, Gatsby, and Netlify—combined with its localized data centers and implementation partners, makes it a serious option for ambitious EU brands looking for a headless CMS.
