Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the St. John’s River Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Cole Oliver and Janet Price to the St. John’s River Water Management District.

Cole Oliver

Oliver, of Merritt Island, is an Attorney and Partner with Rossway Swan. He is active in his community, serving on the boards of Cypress Trust, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, and the East Coast Zoological Society. Oliver earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Washington and Lee University, his master’s degree in finance from Louisiana State University, and juris doctorate from the University of Florida.

Janet Price

Price, of Fernandina Beach, is a Senior Manager of Environmental Affairs with Rayonier, Inc. She has previously served as Chairperson of the Water and Aquatic Biology Committee and as a member of the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement. Price earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama and her master’s degree in biology from the University of Alabama.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###