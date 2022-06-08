A Decade: Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
Clinic that specializes in spay/neuter surgeries, basic wellness and preventative pet care exceeds 10-year goal of reducing pet overpopulation in St. Louis.
The St. Louis community and surrounding counties have embraced our mission to strategically lower the numbers of stranded and abandoned animals and to keep them out of harms way or in shelters.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STAES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ST. LOUIS, Missouri. (June 3, 2022) – Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic announced today that it has achieved a major milestone: 100,000 spay and neuter surgeries in 10 years. This remarkable feat was accomplished by a dedicated staff of professional veterinarians, vet techs, and support staff who early-on established a reputation for outstanding services and a genuine concern for the health and wellbeing of dogs and cats.
— Wendy Heckman
“It would be an understatement for me to say how humbled and grateful I am to our team’s success over the past ten years,” said Wendy Heckman, Executive Director of CHQFPC. She continued, “The St. Louis community and surrounding counties have embraced our mission to strategically lower the numbers of stranded and abandoned animals and to keep them out of harms way or in shelters. In our day-to-day operations we have built relationships with surrounding communities in need of our services, collaborated with other local animal welfare groups, fostered relationships with volunteers, donors and corporations and, most importantly - we gained the trust of the pet parents in our community. What we do is a proven way to reduce pet overpopulation and stop unwanted litters. What started out as a dream has become a solid reality and that is why we are proudly celebrating our success.”
Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic opened June 11, 2012 and was the brain child of community leaders Brook Dubman and Richard Camp, who saw a desperate need to break down barriers to access and affordability of pet care services available to underserved communities. The two men saw a need to help people who lacked financial resources to provide proper care for their pets and they decided to do something to help the situation. The Clinic is modeled after the nationally recognized ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance program, a leader of high quality, high volume, low-cost spay/neuter surgery.
Over the years, surrounding counties have contacted the Clinic for help in controlling their domestic animal overpopulation challenges. Thus, outreach services were created and anywhere from 3 times to 6 times a year, the staff of CHQFPC will transport enumerate pets from different locations back to the Clinic, provide the necessary surgery/exam, and take them back to their owners the following day.
Brook Dubman, President of the Board of Directors noted, “When we opened the Clinic, we knew we were onto something that was going to be life changing to not only the pets we serve, but to their owners as well.” Dubman explained, “People choose pets for various reasons: security, comfort, companionship, service, etc. Pet ownership is expensive and that reality hits when they take their pet in to the veterinarian for their first wellness exam. The love for their pet is limitless; however, for many in our community, financial resources to properly care for their pet are limited or non-existent. That’s where Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic steps in. We are a judgment-free-zone and we love dogs and cats. We want to see all pets not just survive, but thrive - that is the reward for the day-in and day-out efforts of our team at the Clinic.” He added, “Nonprofits, like our Clinic, are created to serve the public. Approximately 30% of nonprofits fail to exist after ten years. We are extremely proud to be a strong force in the animal welfare industry and of the difference our team has made in serving the St. Louis public. We are grateful to each and every donor who offered their hard-earned dollars to help those in need. St. Louis is a very charitable community of people who care for one another. So, on June 11, we will celebrate those who have helped, those who have given time and money, and those who have received our services. It’s an exciting time for all involved with the Clinic. We will also be making a major announcement that will enhance the lives of even more dogs and cats. You will want to be there.”
An Open House will be held on Saturday, June 11, at the Clinic located at 1218 S. Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tours of the facility, celebration music, snacks, beverages, and a lively atmosphere will be provided to guests. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing Wendy Heckman at info@stlspayneuter.org
