Former Bristol Officer Indicted, Accused of Official Misconduct

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Bristol police officer.

In January, at the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations that a Bristol officer used a criminal records database for personal reasons. During the investigation, agents determined that between July 2021 and November 2021, Samuel Thompson (DOB: 11/22/91) used his access to the National Crime Information Center for reasons unrelated to his role as a police officer. Thompson is no longer employed by the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

On May 25th, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Thompson with one count of Official Misconduct and four counts of Misuse of Official Information. This afternoon, he turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.