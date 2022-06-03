Sound Biologics Announces Presentations at ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting
PSB205/QL1706, a bifunctional anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 MabPair product, demonstrates anti-tumor effects with acceptable tolerability and manageable toxicity
PSB205 demonstrated strong anti-tumor activities of the dual immune checkpoint blockades while maintaining a very tolerable side effect profile”BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Biologics (Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutic Corp.), an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing a novel MabPair platform for antibody-based combination therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced clinical updates on its first MabPair product PSB205/QL1706 presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Chicago, June 3-7, 2022).
Poster#266 (click to view) presented by Dr Rashmi Chugh: “Safety of dual checkpoint-blockade with PSB205, an anti-PD-1/CTLA4 monoclonal antibody combination, manufactured and dispensed as a single product: A phase 1 study.” NCT03986606. J Clin Oncol 40, 2022 (suppl 16; abstr 2611).
Poster#414 (click to view) presented by Dr Jihong Liu: “Efficacy and safety of QL1706, a novel dual immune checkpoint blockade containing a mixture of anti-PD1 IgG4 and anti-CTLA4 IgG1 antibodies, for advanced cervical cancer: Cohort data from a phase 1b trial. NCT05171790. J Clin Oncol 40, 2022 (suppl 16; abstr 5535).
Poster#26 (click to view) presented by Dr Hongyun Zhao: “Efficacy and safety of QL1706, a novel dual immune checkpoint blockade containing a mixture of anti-PD1 IgG4 and anti-CTLA4 IgG1 antibodies, for advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC): Pooled cohort data from phase 1a/1b trials. NCT04296994; NCT05171790. J Clin Oncol 40, 2022 (suppl 16; abstr 6034).
“The Phase 1a/1b data presented at ASCO provides clinical validation of the first MabPair product,” commented Sound Biologics’ Chief Executive Officer Wei Yan, PhD. “PSB205 demonstrated strong anti-tumor activities of the dual immune checkpoint blockades while maintaining a very tolerable side effect profile, with less adverse events than typically noted in published studies with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 combination therapy. This unique profile offers multiple opportunities for further development of PSB205, either as single product or in combination with other molecules.”
About PSB205
PSB205 is a first-in-class bifunctional product that contains a mixture of unique anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies produced by a single cell line via the company's proprietary MabPair technology. MabPair products offer many advantages over bispecific antibodies. The relative ratio of the two antibodies in the MabPair can be well-controlled, and each antibody is individually engineered for optimal target coverage, effector function, pharmacokinetics, and exposure. The anti-CTLA-4 component of the MabPair is designed with a shorter half-life than currently available anti-CTLA-4 antibodies in an effort to reduce known side effects associated with CTLA-4 blockade. Preclinical studies with PSB205 demonstrated superior efficacy in tumor models compared to either checkpoint inhibitor alone. PSB205 represents a potentially best-in-class immuno-oncology product that promises to exhibit robust combination activity while being significantly more tolerable to patients than currently approved anti-PD-1/anti-CTLA-4 combinations. Parallel Phase 1 studies in a broad range of refractory solid tumors are currently ongoing in China and the United States, and the ASCO-posters represent updated clinical data from these studies.
About Sound Biologics
Sound Biologics (Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutic Corp.) is a privately held biotechnology company specializing in discovery and development of novel biotherapeutics. The company's MabPair technology is a powerful new platform enabling production of two distinct monoclonal antibodies from a single cell line. Products derived via the MabPair platform will offer compelling advantages compared to bispecific antibody products or conventional antibody combinations including full flexibility in choice of different Fc backbones for antibody effector function, streamlined regulatory and clinical development paths, and rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacturing. Sound Biologics is actively sourcing discovery and clinical collaborations with the MabPair technology and programs while continuing to build a robust internal pipeline.
